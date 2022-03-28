Snow in mountains, rain in the valley. Chains not needed yet to get to Lake Tahoe

As light rain sweeps over Sacramento Monday morning, snow is making roads wet higher up near Blue Canyon down to Bear Valley.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Chain controls alerts are possible on Insterstate 80 for areas outside of Truckee going down to Bear Valley because of ongoing snow Monday morning.

Snow fell in Donner Summit Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, chains were not required on Interstate 80 or Highway 50.

While rain is passing through Sacramento, along with light rain in Folsom, Roseville and Stockton ― Modesto is forecasted to be mostly in the clear.

Random thunderstorms are also forecasted throughout Northern California.

ABC10 Meteorologist Rob Carlmark recommends bringing a rain jacket, umbrella and a pair of boots as you head out this morning.

