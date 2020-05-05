California sues Uber, Lyft over alleged 'gig worker law' violations

The suit seeks restitution for unpaid wages owed to drivers, civil penalties, and a permanent ruling prohibiting the companies from misclassifying future employees.

LOS ANGELES — California is suing ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit Tuesday. California’s controversial Assembly Bill 5 took effect on January 1, 2020.

AB 5 makes it harder for companies to classify workers, possibly as many as 2 million people, as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers' compensation.

The AG's suit seeks restitution for unpaid wages owed to drivers, civil penalties, and a permanent ruling that would prohibit the companies from misclassifying drivers in the future.

Uber and Lyft could not immediately be reached for comment.

