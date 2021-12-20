California sues Walmart over disposal of hazardous waste

In a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, the dumping has happened over the last six years.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California prosecutors say retail giant Walmart illegally dumps more 1 million batteries, aerosol cans of insect killer and other products, toxic cleaning supplies, electronic waste, latex paints and other hazardous waste into California landfills each year.

The state attorney general, 12 local prosecutors and the state's hazardous waste regulator sued Walmart on Monday. In a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, the dumping has happened over the last six years.

"The illegal dumping and disposal of hazardous materials adversely impacts every member of our community and causes irreparable harm,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a press release. “We must hold violators, including retail conglomerates, accountable to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.”

The attorney general’s office settled a previous similar lawsuit in 2010 in which Walmart paid $25 million and agreed to stop the dumping into local landfills that are not equipped to contain the hazardous products. Nearly 60 inspections of trash compactors from Walmart stores were conducted across 13 counties in California from 2015-21.

"In each and every single case, they found dozens of items classified as hazardous waste, medical waste, and/or customer records with personal information. Yet instead of trying to come into compliance with the law, Walmart claims that its corporate sustainability achievements and its past criminal and civil penalty payments fulfill its compliance responsibilities," the press release states.

The company called the lawsuit unjustified. Walmart says it has an effective hazardous waste program that is far more efficient than the state average.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10