'Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate': Californians escape heatwave with water, ice cream, AC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the Sacramento region, many are finding different ways to beat the heat. First responders are warning people to keep a close eye on the elderly and young kids as triple digit weather lingers.

For Tay McCloin, to help the most vulnerable, he was passing out ‘heat survival kits’ to the elderly at McKinley Park.

“Even a small thing that like a cool drink of water that you give to someone, it can really make a big impact even in their life, and even be able to see that there are those that are out there that really have that heart to care and even to provide for those in the community,” said McCloin.

With California Zion Church, he says they went around Sacramento offering relief “to help those that are suffering through the intense heat."

Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn says the heat isn’t something to mess with.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate and if you need to, take a cool shower,” said Wilbourn.

He says staying near the AC is the best option. If yours’ doesn’t work then, finding another venue will do.

“Today's a great day to go to the mall, get some shopping done,” said Wilbourn. “Stay indoors, stay in the air conditioning, keep an eye on the elderly and kiddos. They can be compensated very quickly.”

If you are exposed to the elements, Wilbourn says one thing to watch for is heat cramps.

“That's a great time to get indoors, if you are already not,” he says. “Start drinking that water. If it progresses and you start seeing people stop sweating, their skin gets very hot to the touch, they might start throwing up, are getting nauseous and might become a little bit altered, where you're not recognizing their mentation. That's a good time to call 911.”

Cooling center are open in the Greater Sacramento area as the heatwave sticks around. Find locations HERE.