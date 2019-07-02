SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom has been spotted in a Tom Brady jersey.

But his choice of attire was for charity.

Newsom served lunch Wednesday at a Sacramento food kitchen in the jersey of the New England Patriots quarterback. It was the result of his losing Super Bowl wager against Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

020619 California Governor Charitable Super Bowl Wager
Wearing a jersey of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sweeps up while working the lunch service at Loaves & Fishes, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom had a Super Bowl wager with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker requiring the governor of the losing team to perform a community service project. Newsom's work at the shelter, which provides meals for the homeless, was the result of the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
AP/Rich Pedroncelli

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday.

Newsom talked with patrons and even swept the floors.

________________________________________________________________

