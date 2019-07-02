SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom has been spotted in a Tom Brady jersey.

But his choice of attire was for charity.

Newsom served lunch Wednesday at a Sacramento food kitchen in the jersey of the New England Patriots quarterback. It was the result of his losing Super Bowl wager against Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Wearing a jersey of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sweeps up while working the lunch service at Loaves & Fishes, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom had a Super Bowl wager with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker requiring the governor of the losing team to perform a community service project. Newsom's work at the shelter, which provides meals for the homeless, was the result of the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP/Rich Pedroncelli

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday.

Newsom talked with patrons and even swept the floors.

