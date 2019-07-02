SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom has been spotted in a Tom Brady jersey.
But his choice of attire was for charity.
Newsom served lunch Wednesday at a Sacramento food kitchen in the jersey of the New England Patriots quarterback. It was the result of his losing Super Bowl wager against Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
AP/Rich Pedroncelli
The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday.
Newsom talked with patrons and even swept the floors.
________________________________________________________________
WATCH MORE: Sacramento Kings fans excited for the future after seventh straight win at Golden 1 Center