California's recall election: How to vote in Sacramento County

The California recall election will be held Sept. 14.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Californians across the state have already been casting their vote ahead of Election Day.

The votes come courtesy of mail-in ballots that were sent in mid-August. According to a ballot tracker from Political Data, Inc., nearly 40% of ballots have already been returned ahead of Election Day.

It's an election that'll decide whether Gavin Newsom continues in his term as governor or not.

If you've been waiting for Election Day to cast your ballot, either to do so by mail or in-person, here's everything you need to know.

When is the recall election?

Recall ballots have been mailed out for some time, but the official election day for the recall is Sept. 14.

How do you vote?

Every registered voter should have gotten a ballot in the mail that they can mail back, track and have counted in the election. You can track your ballot by signing up HERE.

However, if you prefer an in-person visit for Election Day, then you'll be able to find drop-off boxes or in-person sites that are open in your area.

For Sacramento County, there will be 30 Vote Centers spread across the county. All of these locations are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be in line by 8 p.m. to cast their vote.

To find a vote center or ballot drop-off location in Sacramento County, click HERE or view the map below.

What is being voted on?

The election boils down to two questions, whether Governor Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him. You don't even have to vote on both parts. You can pick one or the other and your vote will still count.

For the first question, it is a yes or no answer as to whether the governor should be recalled. A yes vote is against Newsom and counts toward removing him from office. A no vote would help keep him as governor.

The second part allows you to pick the potential replacement, of which there are 46. Some of the Republicans looking to replace Newsom include Larry Elder, John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, and Kevin Kiley.

Can you write-in a replacement candidate?

Californians can write in any candidate they want, but not every write-in candidate will be counted. There's a certified list of write-in candidates, and the vote would have to be for one of them in order to count.

On that note, write-in votes for Governor Newsom will not be counted. The governor is not able to run against himself in the recall.

What happens after the election?

Once the votes are tallied, the future of Newsom's as governor will be decided. If more than 50% of voters vote "no," then the governor keeps his job. His term would end on Jan. 2, 2023.

If more than 50% vote "yes," Newsom will be removed from office. The challenger with the most votes among the replacement candidates will become governor for the rest of Newsom's term.