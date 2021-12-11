Downtown Sacramento highway ramps to close for repair work this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drivers traveling through downtown Sacramento this week should expect construction delays because of more ramp closures.
The N Street on-ramp to Business 80, and connector ramps from southbound Business 80 to west and eastbound Highway 50 in downtown Sacramento are closing for the entire weekend starting 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
The work is part of its $4.5 million Fix 50 Highway Enhancement Project. Caltrans is planning to make improvements on a bridge deck that calls for closure of portions of the highway. Construction will take place to replace a joint header on the bridge deck.
The entire Fix 50 Highway Enhancement Project is expected to wrap up by December, according to Caltrans.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
WATCH MORE:
What's new for the holidays around Sacramento?