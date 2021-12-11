x
Downtown Sacramento highway ramps to close for repair work this weekend

The work should take up to 56 hours and impact the N Street on-ramp and Business 80 connector ramps to Hwy. 50.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drivers traveling through downtown Sacramento this week should expect construction delays because of more ramp closures.

The N Street on-ramp to Business 80, and connector ramps from southbound Business 80 to west and eastbound Highway 50 in downtown Sacramento are closing for the entire weekend starting 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

The work is part of its $4.5 million Fix 50 Highway Enhancement Project. Caltrans is planning to make improvements on a bridge deck that calls for closure of portions of the highway. Construction will take place to replace a joint header on the bridge deck.

The entire Fix 50 Highway Enhancement Project is expected to wrap up by December, according to Caltrans.

