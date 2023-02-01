Caltrans: All lanes on Hwy 99 in Sacramento reopen

Caltrans said the pumphouse on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue failed, but crews have gotten the pumphouse working again.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 11:00 p.m.

Caltrans said all lanes are back open on Highway 99 at 47th Avenue.

Multiple lanes were temporarily closed due to flooding and a pumphouse failure on Martin Luther King Avenue. The pumphouse has since been repaired.

Update: 10:10 p.m.

More lanes of Highway 99 at 47th Avenue are back open after flooding temporarily closed some lanes.

According to Caltrans District 3, there was flooding in both directions at 47th Avenue after the pumphouse on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue failed. However, officials said crews have been able to get the pumphouse working again.

Earlier, Caltrans had closed multiple lanes in both directions of Highway 99 between Fruitridge and Florin. Caltrans now expects all lanes to be open in about an hour after debris is picked up.