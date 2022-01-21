A Sacramento freeway to close for construction work starting Jan. 28

State Route 160, west of the Del Paso Boulevard onramp, will close for 55 hours starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, as construction crews replace bridge deck.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A full closure of State Route 160 is expected to start at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, for 55 hours of construction as Caltrans crews replace a bridge deck west of the Del Paso Boulevard onramp.

Seismic retrofit work on the North Sacramento Undercrossing will also partially close westbound SR-160 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 24 - 27.

The entire freeway is set to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31

Here are the list of freeway ramps Caltrans plans to fully or partially close:

Connector ramp from westbound Business 80 (Capital City Freeway) to WB SR-160

Northbound Arden Way loop onramp to SR-160

Southbound Arden Way onramp to SR-160

Royal Oaks Drive to SR-160

Expo Parkway South (From Canterbury Road) to SR-160

Exit 46B offramp from eastbound SR-160 to Del Paso Boulevard

Detours include:

Use northbound Arden Way to Northgate Boulevard for an alternate route.

Continue on westbound Business 80 (Capital City Freeway) to access downtown Sacramento.