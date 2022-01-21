A Sacramento freeway to close for construction work starting Jan. 28

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A full closure of State Route 160 is expected to start at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, for 55 hours of construction as Caltrans crews replace a bridge deck west of the Del Paso Boulevard onramp.
Seismic retrofit work on the North Sacramento Undercrossing will also partially close westbound SR-160 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 24 - 27.
The entire freeway is set to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31
Here are the list of freeway ramps Caltrans plans to fully or partially close:
- Connector ramp from westbound Business 80 (Capital City Freeway) to WB SR-160
- Northbound Arden Way loop onramp to SR-160
- Southbound Arden Way onramp to SR-160
- Royal Oaks Drive to SR-160
- Expo Parkway South (From Canterbury Road) to SR-160
- Exit 46B offramp from eastbound SR-160 to Del Paso Boulevard
Detours include:
- Use northbound Arden Way to Northgate Boulevard for an alternate route.
- Continue on westbound Business 80 (Capital City Freeway) to access downtown Sacramento.
