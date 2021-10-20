Caltrans to reduce speed limit on Highway 99 to 'improve traffic flow'

Currently, the speed limit is 65 mph for a majority of this portion of Highway 99.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Your commute on Highway 99 may get a bit slower soon.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, Caltrans plans to set up 10 Variable Speed Advisory signs along the northbound lanes of Hwy. 99 from Elk Grove Boulevard to the Hwy. 50 interchange.

These signs allow the speed limit to be changed dynamically based on the current traffic conditions.

Currently, the speed limit is 65 mph for a majority of this portion of Hwy. 99.

The six-month pilot program is being done to "improve traffic flow," according to a press release from Caltrans. One of the goals of the program is to help cut down on stop-and-go traffic during peak travel times.

"The goal is to reduce speed fluctuations to a manageable flow, improve safety by lowering the number of rear-end collisions and reduce vehicle emissions," according to the release.

During the program, the speed limit will be reduced "based on traffic conditions along the corridor."

