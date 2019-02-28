BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. – Seventeen people are now able to call a local campground "home" as Butte County and California State Parks work together to assist Camp Fire survivors.

State Parks gave the County temporary use of the Lime Saddle Campground as a temporary RV Park. The County will provide water service and wastewater pumping for the RVs.

HOW TO SECURE A SPOT

Spaces at the Lime Saddle Campground are available on a first-come, first-placed basis.

In order to qualify to stay at the campground, fire survivors must be signed up for either the Government or Alternative Fire Debris Removal Program.

Fire survivors must also get a placard from Butte County before entering the campground. To learn more about getting a placard, or for additional resources for survivors, contact Butte County at 530.538.7572.

As the campground is now being used as a Camp Fire resource, the Lime Saddle Campground will be closed to the general public until further notice. Those who had camping reservations have been contacted by the state's reservation system. Alternative camping locations and opportunities at Lake Oroville can be found here.

More than three months have gone by since the Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise and Butte County. Resources are still available and the County continues to provide survivors with updates about debris clearing and rebuilding. For more information on resources available to you or your loved ones, visit buttecountyrecovers.org.

