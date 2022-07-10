First equity-backed cannabis retail dispensary opens in Sacramento

The cannabis store-front 'Embarc Sacramento' announced its opening Monday, with the help of a Sacramento-based equity program.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More than four years after Sacramento city councilmembers approved the city's cannabis equity program, its first partly-funded storefront opened Monday on 6233 Mack Road in South Sacramento.

First approved for licensing in March 2020, the 'Embarc Sacramento' cannabis store is co-owned by Black personal trainer Robert Jackson. He filed the application for the license as well.

The 'Embarc' brand of cannabis retail stores are owned by entrepreneur Lauren Carpenter — who owns five other retail locations in Northern California.

According to Sacramento's Office of Cannabis Management, out of at least 93 cannabis equity program applicants, 47 described themselves as Black.

At least 40 applicants are also set to receive between $58,000 and $90,000 in one-time grants from the city, totaling just over $3 million.

The remaining $1.3 million, awarded by the Governor's Office earlier this year, will be available for a Competitive Grant Program opening for applicants by the end of 2022.