Capital Christian football player stable in ICU after collapsing during practice

SACRAMENTO, California — A Capital Christian High School football player is still recovering after collapsing during a scrimmage Saturday.

Chris Orr, principal, told ABC10 in an email Sunday that the student remains stable in the ICU. He said the medical team will be observing and running tests over the next 24 hours.

"No one ever wants to see this with anyone, much less a teenager. Our community has wrapped our arms around the family and players," said Orr.

