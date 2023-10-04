x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

CapRadio: Multiple board of directors resign after audit finds financial mismanagement

CapRadio says they obtained a document confirming 13 members sent in their immediate resignation Wednesday night which were accepted by Wood.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over a dozen members of Capitol Public Radio's board of directors resigned Wednesday after an audit found operational and financial mismanagement, according CapRadio

The audit, requested by former Sac State President Robert S. Nelsen in 2022, found "poor recordkeeping in several areas, a lack of management oversight, a lack of accounting and financial knowledge during the audit period and a need to enhance several processes."

Sacramento State has held the broadcast license since it began as a student-operated radio station in 1965. Over the years CapRadio expanded to serve Sacramento and Northern California. The audit said this expansion was coupled with the station limiting student involvement. Sacramento State President Luke Wood said the independence of CapRadio has evolved into an "organizational divide."

CapRadio says they obtained a document confirming 13 members sent in their immediate resignation Wednesday night which were accepted by Wood.

The resignations come a day after Sac State opposed the boards vote to hire a new general manager with a salary of nearly half a million dollars a year. 

WATCH MORE: Sacramento State takes over Capitol Public Radio after audit finds financial mismanagement

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out