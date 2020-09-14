Videos appear to show multiple people get hit by cars outside President Trump's appearance at McClellan Airport

One video appears to show a CHP vehicle with a man on the hood, before that man falls off the car.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple videos showing cars, including a CHP vehicle, hitting protesters have surfaced following President Donald Trump's appearance in Sacramento Monday.

President Trump landed at McClellan Air Force Base on Monday to receive a briefing from state officials on explosive wildfires burning statewide. During the event, hundreds of people could be seen surrounding the area, with a majority of those gathering were President Trump supporters.

ABC10's Kevin John said, for the most part, the protesters were peaceful. However, following the president's appearance, multiple videos on social media show anti-President Trump protesters antagonizing drivers, only to then have to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. One video in particular shows a light green Volvo swerve into the crowd before speeding away. Another video shows people block a CHP vehicle, only for the officer to attempt to drive away with a man on the hood of the car.

CHP just ran over a protester. Abolish the Police now. pic.twitter.com/F6JJtRQxMe — Marin Youth Liberation Front (@marinylf) September 14, 2020

Officials have not yet said how many people were injured during the protests or if any arrests have been made.