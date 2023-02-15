2 people hurt after car crashes into apartment building in Sacramento

A car crashed into an apartment building and injured two people inside. Both people were taken to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in Sacramento.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Morrison Avenue, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The people injured have not been identified.

