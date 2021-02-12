With multiple major car crashes in several days, here's how to stay safe on foggy roads

With fog in the forecast for the next few days, here's how to protect yourself

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since Monday, a string of major traffic accidents throughout the Sacramento region had caused, in some cases, hours long backups. The most recent Thursday morning, which saw a toddler killed following a crash along eastbound Interstate 80 near Davis.

During California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement period between Nov. 24 and 28, officers arrested more than 1,000 people for impaired driving. In the same time period, 57 people were killed in crashes on state roadways.

CHP South Sacramento Lt. Scott Lunardi said the holidays brought more congestion to highways, causing more collisions. He said that, when there are foggy morning conditions around the Sacramento region, drivers should be especially cautious.

"Motorists should expect there will be a decrease in visibility," Lunardi said. "It's always be prudent to drive at a safe speed for the prevailing weather conditions which will likely be less than the posted speed limit."

Along with driving slow in thick fog, he said not to turn on high beams. In the event that a driver is in a collision, he said to try to not stand in traffic lanes.

"Get (the) vehicle to the shoulder or, even better, off the freeway altogether," he said.

