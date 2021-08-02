Car crashes into Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency building

Two cars were involved in a crash that led to one car crashing into the building.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department said they responded to a car crash that damaged a building on Monday in downtown Sacramento.

Police said two cars were involved in an accident around 2 p.m. near 7th and I street. One of the cars crashed into the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.

Angela Jones, with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, said the car ended up inside a meeting room. She said no one was inside the building today.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released, and police said no injuries have been reported.

Jones said the building has extensive damage, which includes damage to the HVAC system in portions of the building and some electrical damage. She said workers are able to do their work as normal because all of their business is done online due to the pandemic and that their IT system is operational.

Jones said the housing agency sees several hundred visitors come through the building on any given day.

