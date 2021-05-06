Car fire leads to discovery of body, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found in a burning car near the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.
According to a statement from Officer Karl Chan of the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the 3500 block of Taylor Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, after the Sacramento Fire Department alerted police that a dead body was found while putting out a car fire.
Detectivities are working with arson investigators to determine the cause of death.
Suspect information has not yet been released by authorities.
The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
READ MORE FROM ABC10:
- Car crashes into home after two separate shootings in the same West Sacramento area | Update
- Second person shot, killed near American River College in less than a week
- Yolo County District Attorney blames $0 bail for hundreds of new crimes
- Placer County sheriff arrests two for stealing $25,000 worth of lottery scratchers
- Teenager shot and killed while heading to taco trucks in Stanislaus County identified | Update
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
California State Fair postponed as Cal Expo will continue to operate vaccination site through summer