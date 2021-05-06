Car fire leads to discovery of body, Sacramento police say

The Sacramento Fire Department alerted police that a dead body was found while they were putting out a car fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found in a burning car near the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

According to a statement from Officer Karl Chan of the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the 3500 block of Taylor Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, after the Sacramento Fire Department alerted police that a dead body was found while putting out a car fire.

Detectivities are working with arson investigators to determine the cause of death.

Suspect information has not yet been released by authorities.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

