Car flees from scene after barreling into living room of Citrus Heights firehouse

The vehicle stopped feet away from firefighters, after crashing into a wall at their firehouse in Citrus Heights.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A hit-and-run collision Wednesday night resulted in a large hole on the side of a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firehouse and a room of scattered debris and shattered glass.

Firefighters from Sacramento Metro Fire's station 27 were sitting in their living room Wednesday night when a driver crashed into the room, near the intersection of Grand Oaks Boulevard and Oak Forest Street in Citrus Heights, according to the fire district.

The crash caused a two-foot intrusion into the living room, however no injuries were reported. The driver fled the scene of the crash.

Thursday morning, facility crews responded to the scene ensuring the structural integrity of the firehouse and prepared for the installation of a new wall and window. The station's new wall and window are slated to be installed Friday.