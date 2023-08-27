x
Car hits, kills pedestrian in Sacramento

According to police, the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man was killed after being hit by a car on Richards Boulevard Saturday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Around 10:13 p.m. Saturday, officers say they went to the area of Richards Boulevard at 3rd Street and found the man in the roadway. The driver of the car stayed at the scene, according to police.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he died, officers said.

Investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash and are asking witnesses to call them at 916-808-5471.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a potential reward of up to $1,000 for information reported to them at 916-443-4357.

