Sacramento

Driver hurt after car crashes into a building in Arden-Arcade

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the driver has minor injuries and three cars were damaged

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver is recovering after they hit a car that crashed into a building in Arden-Arcade.

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the driver has minor injuries, three cars were damaged and a building had its storefront smashed in.

There is no word on injuries to anyone who was in the store at the time, aside from the driver of the vehicle.

The crash happened near Marconi Avenue and Fulton Avenue at a cellular business. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

