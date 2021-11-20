Car mechanic dies while working on vehicle in Sacramento, fire officials say

An employee was killed while working on a car near the 5600 block of Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man was killed on Saturday while working on a car at an auto business in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department's tweet.

According to the fire department, the death happened near the 5600 block of Franklin Boulevard. They didn't release the man's identification or information of what led to his death.

Sacramento police are investigating the man's death. ABC10 reached out to the police for more information but has not heard back as of publication.

Incident info: 5600 Block of Franklin Blvd. A Male employee of a auto business was determined dead on scene after an accident involving a vehicle he was working on. The Coroners office and Sac PD remain on scene handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/LFxqx1c31w — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 20, 2021