Nearly $50 million in federal relief funds will temporarily be reallocated to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

During a meeting Wednesday, the county board of supervisors emphasized this is a workaround so the county can keep the funds and not have to return it.

The approval comes with the stipulation that the money will make its way back to public health. County officials said it will happen all in one day and it can happen as early as next week.

The board clarified that public safety departments will not actually be benefitting from this money or see a dollar of it, it is all going back to public health. This is board's workaround to save the money they received or they would have been required to give back to the federal government if it wasn’t spent by Dec. 30, 2020, per federal guidelines.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, said roughly $40M of $49.6 million has already been set aside for things like vaccine freezers that the county is still waiting to get.

The board also agreed to hold a special emergency meeting over their winter recess to address how the remaining federal money will be spent across Sacramento County. The date on that is still TBA.

Earlier this year, it was reported, first reported by the Sacramento Bee, that Sacramento County spent most of the $181 million it received in coronavirus relief money on the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office payroll with $104 million to the Sheriff's Office, $21.6 million to the probation department and $6.2 million to the Health Services Department.

A county report says about $4 million went towards buying Personal Protection Equipment [PPE], such as masks and hand sanitizer, and only $10,000 was allocated for contact tracing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office payroll is paid for through the county's general fund.

Also during Wednesday's Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting, Dr. Peter Beilenson, the head of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, said he anticipates the three week regional stay-at-home order to extend, turning into an eight week stay-at-home order because of a potential spike in post-Christmas COVID-19 cases.