Carousel added to Old Sacramento waterfront

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new carousel is opening for riders at the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

The Front Street Carousel joins the Waterfront Wheel as entertainment attractions along the waterfront.

The carousel has 30 horses and two sleighs for riders to choose from when they hop aboard. Riders must be at least three feet tall and if children are under that height, they can still ride if an adult is standing with them, holding on as they ride. People must be at least 42 inches tall to ride the Waterfront Wheel.

For COVID-19 safety precautions, the middle horses will be closed on the carousel, leaving only the outside and inside animals available to ride. Employees will also disinfect high-touch surfaces on the carousel, like the restraints and horses, after each ride.

Both attractions are open seven days a week and costs $6 to ride.

Hours of operation for both rides:

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday - Sunday