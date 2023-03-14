Carrie Underwood coming to Sacramento March 2023

Carrie Underwood will be performing at the Golden One Center on March 14, 2023, with special guest Jimmie Allen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's time to grab your favorite pair of cowboy boots! Carrie Underwood has announced she will be making a stop in Sacramento next March on her "Denim & Rhinestones" tour.

After teasing a big announcement on Sunday night's episode of American Idol, Carrie Underwood announced on Monday that she will be going on an arena tour to 43 cities across the United States.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. on the Golden One Center's website.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim and Rhinestones tour,” says Underwood. “I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites."

Underwood has a longstanding tradition of designating a portion of her ticket sales from her tours to support various charities and organizations.

Underwood will be donating $1 from each ticket sold on her "Denim & Rhinestones" tour to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation "provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children."

Underwood is set to release her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10.

For more details about Underwood's "Denim and Rhinestones" tour, click HERE.

