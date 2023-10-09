Cause of Casa Bella Galleria fire undetermined while plans to rebuild are in the works

A street artist is working on returning to Sacramento to touch up the mural on the side of the burned down building.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been two weeks since a fire destroyed a well-known furniture store in Sacramento. Fire officials said the cause is undetermined while efforts to rebuild are starting to form. A street artist has plans to touch up the mural that was painted on the building in 2019.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking to see it in person. I mean, it's completely gone," said Shane Grammer.

For many people, Casa Bella Galleria was a staple at the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way. After a fire destroyed it two weeks ago, street artist Shane Grammer said it's difficult to see it being the only thing standing.

"The first thing that went through my mind was how do they feel losing everything that they built for so many years," he said.

Grammer is hoping to be part of the rebuilding process. Even though he's based in Los Angeles, he plans on coming to Sacramento within the next month to touch up the mural.

"I would like to repaint that portrait and drop that portrait down a little bit so you can see her full face and clean everything up, take the signs down, paint over those and just make it look beautiful," Grammer said.

He hopes to make it an event for the entire community to enjoy.

"It would be awesome to involve a lot of the the shops and breweries and cafes and different types of businesses that are on that street," Grammer said.

A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson tells ABC10 the cause of the fire is undetermined, but they believe it started inside the store.

Casa Bella's owner also said he's working to rebuild, pending an investigation with his insurance company. Regardless of what happens next, Grammer hopes he can still be part of helping the community come together through this tragedy.

"I think it'd be great to do something for the community to celebrate... beauty among the ashes," he said.

Grammer is taking donations to cover the cost of the materials he would need to fix the mural. He can be contacted on his social media pages like Facebook and Instagram.

