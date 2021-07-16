5 people arrested in two separate incidents of catalytic converter thefts in Sacramento County

All five people were arrested and charged with grand theft and vehicle tampering.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were arrested in one day for stealing catalytic converters in Sacramento County.

According to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a business park along the 5000 block of Madison Avenue in Sacramento after receiving a call from someone who was watching "two subjects steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius." Upon arrival, deputies located one suspect acting as a lookout while another was seen under the Prius removing parts.

Deputies arrested both suspects on suspicion of grand theft and vehicle tampering after searching their vehicle resulted in cutting tools and the Prius' exhaust head recirculation system.

Minutes later, another call was received by the sheriff's office of a catalytic converter theft along the 5400 block of Gibbons Drive in Carmichael, just a few miles from the earlier call.

The caller said they took photos of the two men stealing their catalytic converter and the getaway car. Deputies were able to locate the suspects and recovered the catalytic converter and cutting tools during a search. The three suspects involved in the second alleged theft were arrested and charged with grand theft and vehicle tampering.

