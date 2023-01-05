x
Man allegedly steals catalytic converter in Sacramento but leaves wallet behind

Joshua Wright was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft and felony vandalism but is no longer in custody.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man caught stealing a catalytic converter at a home in Sacramento County has been arrested, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Joshua Wright, 34, was arrested April 26 after a video showed him stealing a catalytic converter.

The sheriff's office said a homeowner heard the sound of a power saw coming from her property when she found Wright under her car stealing the catalytic converter. 

Deputies said the homeowner confronted Wright and began to record him before he removed the catalytic converter and took off.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives found a wallet at the victim's vehicle containing Wright's photo identification.

He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft and felony vandalism but is no longer in custody.

If you recognize Wright from another catalytic converter theft, you can call the Property Crimes Bureau at (916) 875-5388.

