SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy within six of California's Dioceses can now file claims to be compensated for damages related to the abuse.

The Archdioceses of Sacramento, Los Angeles, Fresno, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego are part of the new compensation program aimed to support alleged victims of sexual abuse.

The fund is only open to those who were minors at the time of the sexual abuse. Individuals who have submitted a complaint of sexual abuse to any of the included dioceses can seek compensation. Also, those who have not filed a complaint can do so, as well. There is no time limit for when the abuse occurred, even if the statute of limitations has passed for a criminal complaint.

Survivors have until Jan. 31, 2020, to file a claim. Claims can be filed in English, Spanish or Vietnamese. They will not be made public.

The program will be overseen by an Independent Oversight Committee, which includes former California Gov. Gray Davis; former administrator of the Small Business Administration Maria Contreras-Sweet; and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.

There are several more points to keep in mind:

Victims who are undocumented can participate in this program.

Those who settled abuse claims with the diocese will not be able to participate.

Victims of abuse from another diocese not on the list will not be eligible.

Individuals will have to agree to waive their rights to litigate against the diocese.

Compensation is being paid out from diocesan funds, insurance and self-insurance reserves. The amount of compensation received depends on each individual case. There is no minimum or maximum set amount. Claims will be paid within approximately two weeks from the time the claim is deemed eligible.

Bishop Jaime Soto endorsed the Independent Compensation Program by saying this is a necessary step to "own and atone the past."

“It will allow victim-survivors to receive the acknowledgment they deserve, and the material help they need as they go through the healing process," Soto said. "It also continues our work to confront the grievous and unconscionable sins committed by individual priests and the failure of the Church hierarchy to protect young people from harm.”

You can learn more about the Independent Compensation Program at www.CaliforniaDiocesesICP.com.

