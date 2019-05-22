ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A Fair Oaks couple is taking to Facebook to find the driver of a hit and run all caught on camera.

The crash happened May 17 around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Kenneth Avenue Orangevale.

Tom Caldie was sitting at the red light when, out of nowhere, a white truck towing a trailer rear-ended him. The crash was caught on two different surveillance cameras.

READ ALSO: No charges, suspects one month after 2 teens were injured in South Sacramento hit-and-run

Caldie was injured, but he's not in the hospital. He's a fire captain and paramedic. He is hoping this driver is found before someone else gets seriously injured.

After the crash, the truck sat there for a moment and then took off past Caldie's car. He called 911 and says CHP responded.

Caldie's car is totaled and now they are filing insurance claims having to pay out of pocket to fix the car. They say CHP is investigating this as a hit-and-run.

If you know anything, you are urged to give the CHP East Sacramento Division a call at 916-464-1450.

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: One month later | No charges, no suspects in hit and run in South Sacramento