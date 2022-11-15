Causeway Classic 2022: Undefeated Sacramento State faces UC Davis

Sacramento State is going into the game undefeated. UC Davis is coming off five consecutive wins after losing its first four of five games this season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State and UC Davis will go head-to-head in the annual Causeway Classic, Saturday.

But this year is different than most; Sacramento State is going into the game undefeated. UC Davis is coming off five consecutive wins after losing its first four of five games this season.

The Hornets lead the Big Sky Conference with a 7-0 record in the conference and 10-0 record overall. Montana State leads right alongside Sacramento State with a 7-0 conference record and 9-1 overall record. The Aggies are right behind with a 5-2 record in the conference and 6-4 record overall. Weber State and Idaho are tied with UC Davis with a 5-2 conference record.

This is the 68th Causeway Classic and the 69th time the rivals will play against each other. UC Davis leads Sacramento State in the Classic 46-22, according to UC Davis.

This year's football team is the second in Sacramento State history to win 10 games in a season and the first to do so in the regular season, according to the university. The team also has another notable achievement -- being the last undefeated team in California this season at the NCAA Division I, II or III level after UCLA lost to Oregon Oct. 22.

The game kicks off 2 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium. Find tickets to the game HERE. People can also listen to the game live and follow along with live stat updates.

