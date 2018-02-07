Air quality experts in Sacramento are advising residents to take precautions as smoke from the County Fire blows into the metro area.

Residents are urged to minimize outdoor activity during the afternoon on July 2 and July 3, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District. Extra caution is emphasized for children, the elderly and people with heart conditions or respiratory illnesses such as asthma.

"The smoke from wildfires can pose a health risk for anyone, but is especially harmful for older adults, young children, and those with existing health conditions,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer, Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

The County Fire, burning in Napa and Yolo Counties, has burned more than 44,500 acres of land with heavy smoke showing up in the Bay Area. Still, as winds shift, Sacramentans should stay aware as the situation develops.

The latest Modis image shows smoke form the #CountyFire in the valley. Smoke will continue to affect the valley this evening into tomorrow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RRPfY2R2Rf — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 2, 2018

