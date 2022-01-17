Celebrating Betty White locally on what would have been her 100th birthday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet Set” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.
Her biggest contribution, though, may be yet to come, as fans get set to donate to animal welfare charities and local shelters on Jan. 17 as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
And animal welfare nonprofits are already gearing up to make the most of the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” on what would have been her 100th birthday.
Sacramento
Front Street Animal Shelter
Front Street Animal Shelter is also celebrating White's birthday with a fundraiser. People can donate to the shelter HERE.
Sacramento SPCA
The SPCA said in a Facebook post that White visited the shelter in 2009 for a luncheon and made a donation. More than $18,500 has been raised so far and anyone can donate through their Facebook page HERE.
Stockton
Whirlow's Tossed and Grilled is hosting a birthday celebration honoring Betty White and will feature some of her favorite foods including French fries, birthday cake and red vines. The restaurant will also be playing live music with some of her favorite songs.
