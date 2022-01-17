Celebrating Betty White locally on what would have been her 100th birthday

Local animal welfare nonprofits are making the most of the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” on what would have been her 100th birthday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet Set” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.

Her biggest contribution, though, may be yet to come, as fans get set to donate to animal welfare charities and local shelters on Jan. 17 as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

And animal welfare nonprofits are already gearing up to make the most of the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter

Front Street Animal Shelter is also celebrating White's birthday with a fundraiser. People can donate to the shelter HERE.

Help us celebrate Betty White on her 100th birthday! <3 To honor Betty White and her love for animals, we are... Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento on Monday, January 17, 2022

Sacramento SPCA

The SPCA said in a Facebook post that White visited the shelter in 2009 for a luncheon and made a donation. More than $18,500 has been raised so far and anyone can donate through their Facebook page HERE.

Happy 100th Birthday Betty! ❤️❤️❤️ We can’t think of anything she would love more than the #BettyWhiteChallenge Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Monday, January 17, 2022

Stockton

Whirlow's Tossed and Grilled is hosting a birthday celebration honoring Betty White and will feature some of her favorite foods including French fries, birthday cake and red vines. The restaurant will also be playing live music with some of her favorite songs.

Mark your calendar for this fun night, celebrating Betty White! We’ll have some of her favorite things, live music, and plenty of drinks! Posted by Whirlow's Tossed And Grilled on Saturday, January 8, 2022

