Downtown Sacramento kicks off the summer early with Farmers' Market return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Downtown Sacramento is bringing back its weekly seasonal Certified Farmers’ Market along Capitol Mall beginning Wednesday, May 4.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market features at least 25 vendors every Wednesday through Sept. 28, at 6th Street & Capitol Mall. Visitors can enjoy fresh produce, flower bouquets and “Al Fresco” hot lunch options from popular local food vendors with food made from locally sourced goods. This includes food trucks, popular restaurants and rotating food vendors over the next 22 weeks.

Certified Farmers’ Market also plans to accommodate a priority pick-up hour for chefs between 9 and 10 a.m. The program directly connects farmers to chefs and gives first access to restaurants and businesses who wish to secure fresh, local produce.

Visit Downtown Sacramento’s website or social media pages for more information on parking, vendors and more.

