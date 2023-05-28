Charles Carlson identified as bicyclist hit, killed at Sacramento State

The man was hit by a car while on the Sacramento State University campus Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified Charles Carlson as the bicyclist hit and killed while at Sacramento State University.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office said Carlson was 49 years old and from Sacramento.

The crash happened around 11:37 a.m. Saturday on State University Drive near Sequoia Hall and the American River, according to the Sacramento State Police Department. Medics pronounced Carlson dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stayed behind at the scene, officials said. The Sacramento Police Department's Major Collision Investigation Unit is handling the investigation into the crash.

