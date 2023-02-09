Sacramento Police search for at-risk missing man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are searching for a missing man, said to be at risk due to health conditions.
According to police, 83-year-old Charles Hubbert was last seen driving away from his home Saturday morning in the area of El Camino Avenue and Millcreek Drive.
Officers believe Hubbert is driving his own car, a silver 2002 Chevy Avalanche with an Ohio license plate number of JUR5636. He is described as 5-foot, 9 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.
People who see Hubbert or have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 916-808-5471.
