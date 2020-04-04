SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three chefs are coming together to serve a Sacramento neighborhood free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Webster, Michael Harris, and Berry Accius call themselves the Three Black Chefs.

On Thursday and Friday, April 2 and 3, the chefs served BBQ hot dogs, hamburgers, a BBQ chicken dinner and veggie-only options for free.

Every week the three will serve different meals to the Meadowview neighborhood on 2450 Meadowview Road.

Webster, Harris and Accius plan to serve the community every week for a month after many residents lost their jobs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The three chefs will serve more meals next Thursday and Friday, April 9 and 10, at the same location, offering Jambalaya and Jerk Chicken.

"We want to bring the community hope during these tumultuous and uncertain times," Accius said in a statement. "We want them to know that we care and will do our best to meet their needs specifically with food."

If you’re interested in getting a free meal please text Accius at (916) 949-9026 to ensure everyone who drops by gets a plate.

If you would like to donate to the three chef's cause, you can reach out via email at 1voiceoftheyouth@gmail.com.

Thanks to Edlene L from Howe Park West who let us know about this story on Nextdoor.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Seamstress volunteers to sew face coverings for Roseville healthcare workers

"I can't imagine how the nurses must feel being there, literally on the front lines. It's not war but it's a war against a disease — a deadly disease."