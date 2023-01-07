x
Sacramento

Child hurt in Sacramento shooting

Police officers reportedly heard the gunshots before finding the juvenile victim.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A child was hurt in a shooting Saturday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say.

Just after 10:01 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of San Juan Road due to a large disturbance. While on scene, officers say they heard gunshots and found a juvenile victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.  Police say that the investigation is still active.

Another juvenile was also hurt in a separate shooting in Sacramento hours later. The second shooting happened in the 1900 block of Canterbury Road around 2:28 a.m. Sunday.

The teen who was shot on Canterbury Road also had non-life-threatening injuries.

