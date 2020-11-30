Chipotle restaurants in Sacramento add smoked beef brisket for a limited time

Here's where you can try the new protein option, only available in Sacramento and Cincinnati.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Chipotle restaurants in the Sacramento area will start serving an exclusive new menu item on Monday: smoked beef brisket.

Sixty four restaurants throughout parts of Sacramento (including West Sacramento and Davis) and Cincinnati will serve this latest protein feature on Chipotle's menu. The new item is taking a test run at these locations before a potential nationwide launch.

According to a press release, the meat is seasoned with a special spice blend and seared on the grill every day. The brisket is finished off with a sauce made with Mexican peppers.

"We're thrilled to offer a new, responsibly-sourced brisket that tastes terrific and meets our industry leading Food with Integrity standards," chief marketing officer at Chiptole Chris Brandt said in the press release.

Previously in 2019 and 2020, three new menu items were rolled out in a similar way before becoming staples at the chain restaurant: Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco. Now, for a limited time, beef brisket will be available for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and contactless delivery orders at participating locations.

Here are the locations around Sacramento offering the new protein option, beef brisket, according to the Chipotle website:

Midtown - 1831 Capitol Ave., Sacramento

East Sacramento - 5738 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

Land Park - 4001 Freeport Blvd., Suite 102, Sacramento

Arden - 1729 Howe Ave., Sacramento

Fair Oaks - 2517 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento

North Highlands - 5040 Auburn Blvd., Suite A, Sacramento

West Sacramento Ikea - 775 Ikea Court, Suite 100, West Sacramento

Downtown Davis - 227 E Street, Davis

