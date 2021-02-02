CHP airplane assists in multiple sideshow, pursuit arrests

The plane was used by multiple Sacramento agencies, including Sacramento Police, Sacramento County Sheriff and multiple CHP divisions to assist in the arrests.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A CHP Airplane was used over the weekend to help with multiple arrests for sideshows and vehicle pursuits in the Sacramento Valley.

The plane worked with multiple Sacramento agencies, including Sacramento Police, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and multiple CHP divisions in the Sacramento area to assist in these arrests. The Air-21 was able to help with two pursuit arrests, impounding 15 vehicles from sideshows, 18 citations, a DUI arrest and an arrest for gun possession, according to a Facebook post by CHP - Valley Division Air Operations.

Because the plane has a camera system, the "Air-21 is able to locate and follow suspects while updating patrol officers of their locations," the Facebook post said. CHP said that this helps enhance the safety of the public and officers involved in these pursuits.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Double-homicide, SWAT stand-off triggering to neighbors and community in Vacaville