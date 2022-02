As a result of the incident, the driver's license was suspended.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 29, a North Sacramento California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer observed a driver traveling at 138 miles per hour on I-80 near I-5.

The posted speed limit of the area the driver was traveling in was 65 mph.

The driver was not in possession of insurance and was driving with a suspended license, according to CHP.

138 MPH! It was in the wee hours of Saturday morning when Officer Karakas observed this driver at 138 miles per hour on... Posted by CHP - North Sacramento on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

RELATED:





ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9