CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run, looking for suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle accused of hitting and killing a man back in January.

CHP South Sacramento says they got a call of a human body down the side of the roadway just after 7 p.m. Jan. 24. When officials got to the scene on northbound Excelsior Road, just north of Gerber Road, they determined the incident to be a fatal hit-and-run, according to a press release.

Officials believe the car who hit the man is an "unknown colored 2016 or newer Dodge Ram with unknown trim package."

Officials say the car most likely has a damaged passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the suspected car or driver is asked to call CHP South Sac at (916) 897-5600 and ask for Officer Rakela or Officer S. Nelson.