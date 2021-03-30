CHP investigation leads to discovery of 12 stolen cars in North Highlands neighborhood

Investigators also arrested Scott Christopher Gray, 52, of Sacramento, in connection to the crimes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Because of a tip from an area resident, investigators with the California High Patrol (CHP) recently discovered 12 stolen cars in a Sacramento neighborhood.

According to a press release, the tipster alerted law enforcement about "possible criminal activity taking place on a rural property in North Highlands." The tip focused on two heavy equipment vehicles they thought were stolen.

As part of a joint operation with the Placer County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATTF) and Valley Division Air Operations, law enforcement monitored the neighborhood.

Once enough information was gathered, law enforcement executed a search warrant and Scott Christopher Gray, 52, of Sacramento, was arrested. Five stolen cars were recovered from his property.

Gray was on probation at the time of his arrest for the theft of a vehicle. The search warrant also discovered Gray "to be in possession of stolen personal items from a U-Haul theft that occurred in the area."

Because of the tip, CHP and law enforcement were able to recover 12 stolen vehicles that were estimated to be worth around $300,000.

