CHP motorcycle officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on I-80

A CHP public information officer told ABC10 that the officer was transported to the hospital but did not say what condition they are in.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The eastbound off-ramp exit of I-80 near Auburn Boulevard is closed on after a motorcycle officer was hit by another vehicle Wednesday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

A CHP spokesperson told ABC10 the driver who allegedly hit the CHP officer is cooperating with the investigation. Officials said the officer was transported to the hospital but did not say what condition they are in.

Officials do not know when the lanes will reopen. In the meantime, officials are asking drivers to use an alternative route.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: