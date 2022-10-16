CHP officer in critical condition after crash in South Sacramento; suspect arrested

Investigators believe the person who crashed into the CHP officer was under the influence at the time of the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car while investigating a deadly crash in Sacramento Sunday morning, CHP officials told ABC10.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the officer was investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road when another car struck the officer, authorities said.

Investigators believe the car that hit the officer was being driven by a suspect who was under the influence at the time. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Authorities said first responders attempted life-saving measures on the CHP officer who was hurt. The officer was taken to a local hospital suffering from major injuries.

The officer's condition was described by officials Sunday morning as critical.

The investigation into the crash has blocked some lanes in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road.

