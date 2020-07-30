CHP officer holds sleeping baby moments after parents are involved in a crash

The North Sacramento CHP officer says he wanted to lend a helping hand to the mother who had her hands full after her husband was taken to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — North Sacramento California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Ahmu rushed to the scene to help his partner handling a car accident involving a family of four.

CHP says the driver took a curved on-ramp going onto Highway 160 near Cal Expo a little too fast and ended up crashing off the road and into some trees. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while his wife and two kids were left on-scene.

CHP says that both children were OK because they were properly restrained in their car seats.

"So the three-year-old wouldn't let go of mom, and then she's holding this little infant, I could see she was struggling," Officer Ahmu said.

And that's when he offered to help and the adorable moment was caught on camera.

CHP - North Sacramento Thanks to Officer Ahmu who helped keep this little angel asleep afte... r the car, he was properly restrained in, crashed off of SR-160. There were two children in the car and both were able to leave the scene safe and sound due to being in the right car seat.

"As a parent, I have little kids, so you know, you see it when the kids get stressed out, so I wanted to offer a helping hand to her," he said.

You could say his fatherly instincts kicked in as he offered to hold the six-week-old baby because Officer Ahmu, an eight-year veteran of CHP, has six kids of his own, ranging from nearly two to 12 years old.

"You just put yourself in the parent's situation and seeing the vulnerability and the uncertainty, so I think for me it's just, you can really empathize with them," he said.

Ahmu said the baby fell asleep in his arms as soon as mom handed him over.

"I guess he wanted to take a nap so as soon as I grabbed him. He fell asleep right there. It was really nice," he said.

Sometimes, it is the smallest acts of kindness that can make the biggest difference.

"Some of our job is arresting people and then the other job is we go to crashes and we try to help people," he said. "It's a job but at the same time, I'm a parent. I see people that need help and you're just trying to do that, you're trying to help out people."

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: