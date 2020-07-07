Christopher Columbus statue removed from California Capitol

"The continued presence of this statue in California's Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today."

The statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella was removed from the state Capitol's rotunda, Tuesday morning.

The statue, called "Columbus' Last Appeal to Queen Isabella," was removed exactly three weeks after lawmakers announced they would take it out of the capitol building.

"Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations," a joint statement from state Senate and Assembly leaders said. "The continued presence of this statue in California's Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today. It will be removed."

The announcement came at a time when statues and monuments of Confederate officers were being vandalized, destroyed, and taken down by city and state officials nationwide.

The statue was gifted to the state by Darius Ogden Mills, a banker who made his money during the California Gold Rush.

The monument depicts the moment Columbus received financing for his initial voyage that led him to the Americas for the first time. Columbus' voyages to the Americas led to the colonization of North America and the mass slaughtering of the indigenous tribes who had already lived on the lands.

