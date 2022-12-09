x
Sacramento

Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope

Sacramento Metro Fire officials say the fire Monday on Rolling Field Court in Antelope could have been prevented if the cigarette was disposed of properly.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope.

Firefighters put five hose lines in place to fight the blaze on both floors and the attic.

"(The cigarette) caught the grass on fire, spread into the first floor, went to the second floor and ripped right through the attic," Sacramento Metropolitan Fire spokesperson Captain Parker Wilbourn said. "This was a preventable fire."

One burn victim was transported to the hospital, and firefighters say the blaze was contained to the single two-story house.

