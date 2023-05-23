Sacramento City Council chambers cleared after 'small disruption' during meeting

City Councilmember Karina Talamantes said the meeting came "to a halt due to the hatred of a few anti-Semitic and racist individuals."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All public comment is being taken online after a disturbance at a Sacramento City Council meeting.

A video for the meeting showed a line of police officers in front of the City Council. In the video, Vice Mayor Eric Guerra said members of the public had been disruptive to the meeting and announced a recess to clear the chambers.

Guerra announced that the sergeant at arms was allowed to clear the chambers and that public comment would be taken online.

The Sacramento Police Department said described the incident as a "small disruption" at the meeting. They didn't have any more information.

Councilmember Karina Talamantes said the meeting came to a halt due what she said were racist and anti-Semitic people.

"Tonight, our council meeting came to a halt due to the hatred of a few anti-Semitic and racist individuals. Our city and our council is no place for hate of any kind," said Talamantes.

Council gets disrupted sometimes. Usually it's for no more than a few minutes.

City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan said the recess for the meeting was appropriate because she didn't feel safe.

"I am Jewish & have been offended & disturbed each time the anti-Semitic has spoken publicly- specifically turning my back when he speaks. Tonight he brought more proud boys- I did not feel safe w them in the audience...," Kaplan said on Twitter.

I am Jewish & have been offended & disturbed each time the anti-Semitic has spoken publicly- specifically turning my back when he speaks. Tonight he brought more proud boys- I did not feel safe w them in the audience (period).

City spokesperson Tim Swanson said there was a disruption among members of the public in the council chambers.

"The City worked to resolve the disruption, and the Council Chambers were eventually cleared," said Swanson.

